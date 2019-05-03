Dogs taken from woman who allegedly dumped puppies now up for adoption

Photos of dogs taken from woman who allegedly dumped puppies [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services [ + - ] (Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services) [ + - ] (Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services) [ + - ] (Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services) [ + - ] (Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services) [ + - ]

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The dogs found in the home of a woman who allegedly threw a bag filled with seven puppies in a Coachella dumpster are now up for adoption, according to a Riverside County Department of Animal Services news release.

38 dogs were recovered from 54-year-old Deborah Sue Culwell's home on April 22 when she was arrested. Culwell relinquished ownership of the dogs, dubbed by some the 'Culwell 38', earlier this week.

Culwell was being charged $570 in board and care fees for each day that the 38 dogs remained in Animal Services custody.

37 of the dogs have been transported to the Riverside County Department of Animal Service's Jurupa Valley location, which has a large spay and neutering clinic. One dog remains at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, where it is awaiting pickup for its new home. Six of the dogs have also been set up for adoption with the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center NAPA Puppys

32 of the dogs currently available for adoption.

"They are somewhat skittish, but most can be handled," read the release from Riverside County Department of Animal Services. "They range in ages 1- to 5-years-old. None appear to have been walked on a leash much (if ever). The dogs are cute, but lack good social skills."

Culwell was charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office with seven felony counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor animal abandonment.

Culwell was released from jail on April 23 after posting $10,000 bail.