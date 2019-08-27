Dogs banned on four Palm Springs hiking trails to protect bighorn sheep
Dogs banned on popular hiking trails
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The City of Palm Springs is banning dogs on four popular Palm Springs hiking trails.
News Channel 3 is speaking with assistant city manager, Marcus Fuller later today to learn more about why these changes are in place and how banning dogs will protect the peninsular bighorn sheep population.
The hiking trails being affected are: Museum trail, North and South Lykken trails and Araby trail.
First time violators will be warned and then after that fines are up to $500.
Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story.
