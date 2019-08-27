Dogs banned on four Palm Springs hiking trails to protect bighorn sheep

John Moore/Getty Images Chinooks watch their owners during a media event ahead of the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 6, 2014, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The City of Palm Springs is banning dogs on four popular Palm Springs hiking trails.

News Channel 3 is speaking with assistant city manager, Marcus Fuller later today to learn more about why these changes are in place and how banning dogs will protect the peninsular bighorn sheep population.

The hiking trails being affected are: Museum trail, North and South Lykken trails and Araby trail.

First time violators will be warned and then after that fines are up to $500.

