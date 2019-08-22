Dog brutally attacked by coyotes in Palm Springs

Dog attacked by coyotes in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A dog survived a brutal attack by a pair of coyotes Wednesday morning in a Palm Springs neighborhood.

Michael Lazzari said the attack happened when he took his dog, Eddie, out for their daily 2.5-mile walk at the Canyon Vista Estates on Madrona Road. During their walk, two young coyotes came out of the trees. One of them grabbed the dog in its mouth just a few feet from his owner.

"I turned to the right for a minute and all of a sudden I felt a jerk. And all of a sudden I turned and the coyotes got him," Lazzari said. "Eddie was literally 4-5 feet away from me... The only reason he's saved is I had him on-leash, so I was able to pull the leash and get him."

${embedHtml}

The dog had a piece of his ear bitten off, and suffered an abrasion on his back as well as two puncture wounds in his neck. He is expected to make a full recovery. Lazzari said his neighborhood is in fear of coyote attacks.

"Every time I take a walk now, I'm going to be thinking about it," Lazzari said. "It's just the reality of it – you've been traumatized."

Michael Gambill lives in a nearby neighborhood to where the attack took place. His dog was snatched and killed by coyotes two years ago.

"I need help – our neighborhoods need help," Gambill said. "This is a danger to our neighborhoods, to our dogs and potentially to our citizens as well."

Residents are now calling on the city of Palm Springs to take action.

"I just want to be able to go and walk my dog in my neighborhood," Lazzari said. "I do agree that we are in their space but there's gotta be something to be done."

Palm Springs Animal Control said in a statement they are limited in what they can do, due "to permitting requirements and state regulations."

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.