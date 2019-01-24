Dog found starved, near death receives new loving home

Dog receives new home months after being found starved, near death Before and after pictures of "Twiggy" [ + - ] The conditions the dog was found in [ + - ] The dog in an animal hospital after being found near death [ + - ] Twiggy weighed 19 pounds when officers found him [ + - ] Veterinarians inspect the dog [ + - ] The dog was extremely malnourished [ + - ] Twiggy drinking water [ + - ] Twiggy out with Riverside County Animal Service officers [ + - ] Twiggy getting some exercise, chatting with his friends [ + - ] Twiggy healthy and happy [ + - ] The dog chewing on a bone [ + - ]

A dog abandoned in a Riverside apartment and so severely malnourished that animal control officers doubted he would survive went home with his new owner today, fully restored and ready for a second

chance at life.

"He was in some touch-and-go situations and we didn't think he would make it,'' Riverside County Department of Animal Services Officer Cecelia Morris said. "I'm super excited he looks so good and that he found a home.''

"Twiggy,'' as the collie-pit bull mix was nicknamed by staff at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, was found left for dead in the first week of November at a residence on Jurupa Avenue.

According to animal services spokesman John Welsh, animal control officers had been called to the location by the landlord after the former occupant deserted the rental and left the canine inside a filthy crate.

Morris initially believed the 19-pound full-grown male was dead from starvation, but she was surprised to see the dog blink at her as she looked into his eyes, Welsh said.

"It was so weak,'' veterinary technician Gricel Llamas said. "He couldn't lift his head up.''

Twiggy was rushed to the shelter's veterinary clinic and placed on intravenous fluids.

Twiggy developed pneumonia, likely due to his emaciated condition and compromised immune system, according to veterinarian Dr. Sara Strongin.

She was amazed by his progress.

"He's always been friendly, sociable,'' she said. "He loves toys, belly rubs.''

Michelle Hill of Norco heard about the severely neglected pet and decided to provide him a new home.

Animal control officers are still searching for Twiggy's former owner, who could face cruelty and abandonment charges, according to Welsh.

Anyone with information about the former owner was asked to call the Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.