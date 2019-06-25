DMV to shut down for half day in July for Real ID training

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - California's Department of Motor Vehicles says it will close all offices for a half-day next month to train workers on the federal Real ID program.

All DMV offices will be closed on July 24 until 1 p.m., according to a news release issued by the agency Monday.

"Our employees are at the heart of every transaction we perform," said Kathleen Webb, DMV acting director. "With this commitment to training, we can ensure they have the proper tools, knowledge, and experience to provide excellent customer service to the people of California."

The closure will impact all 183 DMV field offices in the state, as well as any Commercial Drive Test Centers an Industry Business Centers.

Americans must have updated Real ID identification cards by October 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.

California has struggled to implement the program since its launch last year. The Bee says the DMV provided at least one incorrect ID card to a Californian with temporary immigration status.

The DMV also has asked about 3.5 million Californians who applied for Real ID cards to submit a second proof of address because the initial system didn't meet federal guidelines.