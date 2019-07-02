DMV offices opening earlier

DMV offices begin opening earlier

The Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding hours at many of its locations in the region to try to cut down long wait times.

69 offices across the state are opening their doors earlier including offices in Banning, Hemet, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and Twentynine Palms. Offices will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. every day except Wednesdays which will open at 9 a.m.

The change began on Monday.

Matti Parker, a Palm Desert resident, was one of the first few people at the DMV early Monday morning.

"This is beautiful. Just look, just look, for the first time we see no line. And I have been here since 6:30. It was only one person ahead of me," Parker said.

Residents say they hope that having earlier DMV hours will help alleviate those long wait lines.

"It makes it a lot easier for those that work during the day, cause we can get it done in the morning hopefully and still have the rest of out day to work," said Darren Partley.

Other ways to navigate those long wait times at the DMV include giving yourself plenty of time and gathering all the paperwork you need and researching the best times and locations.