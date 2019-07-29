Dispatcher files suit against CCPD Chief and Cathedral City

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - Claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation were levied against Cathedral City and its police chief in a lawsuit filed Monday in Riverside County Superior Court.

"We believe the allegations speak for themselves, and Ms. Candelas looks forward to litigating this matter in Court," said Darren Campbell, who is representing Loran Candelas in her case against the city. He declined to comment further.

"It is important for the city to allow the investigation to be conducted thoroughly and discover the facts," said Cathedral City spokesman Chris Parman. "While the investigation continues, it is imperative that we do not comment at this time so that all parties involved have their due process."

Parman could not provide a timeline for the investigation.

"The investigation will take as long as it takes to discover the facts," he added.

The complaints outlined in Monday's suit follow the same line as a complaint filed on June 3 with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, at times lifting entire paragraphs from that document. However, the civil suit also spells out Cathedral City's alleged responsibility for what the suit says was "severe and pervasive" sexual harassment of Candelas by Walker. According to both complaints, Candelas worked for the police department for almost seven years before leaving, and then was recruited by Walker to return in Feb. 2018.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages due to lost wages, future loss of wages and benefits, and attorney's fees. It also states Candelas was not "promoted as previously promised by Defendant Walker because she would not consent to his sexual advances."

The complaint filed with the DFEH also outlines an alleged sexual assault of Candelas by Walker in Indian Wells which was reported to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Spokesman for the District Attorney's office, John Hall said after a thorough review of the case presented to them by RSO, the DA's office declined to file charges due to "insufficient evidence." In a statement Monday to News Channel 3, Hall added "The case was not sent back for further investigation. As in any matter, if we are provided new evidence, we can review the case again."

Through his attorney, Walker denied the allegations Friday, stating, "As it pertains to the allegations, we are confident that Chief Walker's name and reputation will be cleared in the City's administrative investigation, and he looks forward to the opportunity to do so via that appropriate process."

Read the lawsuit below:​​​​​

