Diet app aimed at kids causes concern among experts

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A new diet app aimed at helping children lose weight is causing controversy.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay spoke with one local eating disorder specialist who is very concerned.

“Kurbo” by Weight Watchers is an app intended to help kids reach a healthier weight by logging the food they eat. This app is geared towards children eight to 17 years old.

One local expert says this app may actually lead children to eating disorders because they aren’t dealing with the underlying issues that cause them.

Red light, yellow light, green light; that’s how food is being categorized in the new Weight Watchers “Kurbo” app.

“Instead of having an app that helps kids lose weight let’s have an app that helps kids be more compassionate with one another," Sara Snow, who is recovering from an eating disorder told News Channel 3.

Snow has struggled with an eating disorder since she was five years old. She started dieting at 13 years old with programs like Weight Watchers. She lost 70 pounds.

“I lost the weight I did it, but I didn’t deal with the underlying issues that created all that weight gain to begin with," Snow said.

Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, Kelly Lewallen works with children and teens that have eating disorders and thinks the app “Kurbo” would lead to more harm than good.

“I’m really concerned about this kind of promotion of dieting," Lewallen told News Channel 3. "But to children, it’s unethical, there is no medical basis for it and certainly it increases the disease of eating disorders," Lewallen added.

She also said diets for young children could also stunt their growth.

“You never want to tell children to lose weight," Lewallen said.

Instead of dieting, she suggests parents promote fitness activities and set a good example for their children in what they are eating themselves.

“Anyone who has had anorexia, binging, overweight, obesity started with a diet," Lewallen said.



Kurbo has responded to the recent criticism saying, quote: "Kurbo by Weight Watchers focuses on behavior change for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie counting."

For more information on eating disorders visit NationalEatingDisorders.org