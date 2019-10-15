DHSPD to appoint Jim Henson as Chief of Police

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs City Manager Chuck Maynard will appoint Acting Chief Jim Henson as the Desert Hot Springs Police Department Chief of Police during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Henson has been serving in the role in an interim capacity since May 24, 2019, when former Chief of Police Dale Mondary tendered his resignation amidst an investigation into 'confidential allegations'.

The investigation into Mondary is ongoing.

Henson has served in law enforcement for 28 years and joined DHSPD in 2005. He served in the Department's Patrol and Detective divisions until April 2014, when he was promoted to Sergeant. On February 7, 2015, he was promoted to Commander, and on March 6, 2017, he was promoted to Deputy Chief.

Since coming to the city, Henson has been the recipient of several noteworthy commendations; he is a two-time Officer of the Year honoree (2009, 2011), and he was the recipient of the Mayor's Big Heart Award in 2019.