DHSPD Sergeant promoted to Commander

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Desert Hot Springs Police Department surprised a 5+ year veteran of the department with a promotion Monday morning.

Corinn Pickett was promoted from Administrative Sergeant to Commander. Pickett joined DHSPD in 2013 and has worked patrol, served as a field training officer, as a detective, and as a sergeant. Before that, she worked for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the Beaumont Police Department.

This morning, during the department's staff meeting, officers were able to sneak Pickett's husband, mother, and City Manager Chuck Maynard into the room for the announcement.

Outside of her work in blue, Pickett is also a mother of two. She currently is working towards her Master's Degree in Public Administration, has a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, and is a graduate of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Academy.

Read DHSPD's full post below.