DHSPD: DUI driver arrested with stolen gun, meth in car
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man remains behind bars Monday afternoon after being arrested last week in Desert Hot Springs for reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a stolen firearm.
On July 16 before 5 p.m., a call went into the Desert Hot Springs Police Department about an incident of reckless driving in the city. Officers began to investigate and found the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have sustained damage in a recent traffic collision.
Officers then pulled the car over and the driver, 25-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Prospero Ibarrra, shows apparent signs of impairment. In plain view during the traffic stop, officers also spotted a firearm, which was later determined to be stolen.
Ibarra was then arrested at 5:12 p.m.
During a search of the vehicle, officers also found 92 grams of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales.
Ibarra was booked into RSO Banning Jail, where he remains in custody on $250,000 bail.
According to county jail records, Ibarra faces nine felony counts and four misdemeanor counts.
The felonies:
- Two felony charges of transporting/distributing a controlled substance
- One felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm
- Two felony charges of possession of ammo/etc. by a prohibited person
- One felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with a firearm
- One felony charge of possession of narcotics/not controlled substance
- One felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon
He also faces an additional sentence enhancement allegation relating to facing a new felony within five years of a prior offense.
He faces one misdemeanor DUI count, two misdemeanor counts for speeding, and one misdemeanor count for carrying a loaded firearm.
