DHSPD Chief Mondary tenders resignation

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police Department Chief Dale Mondary has tendered his resignation.

Doria Wilms, the public information officer, and assistant to the city manager, made the announcement Friday morning in a news conference held in the Desert Hot Springs City Council chambers following a closed session meeting.

The resignation will go into effect at 6 PM.

Interim Chief Henson will remain the Desert Hot Springs Police Department Chief of Police for the foreseeable future, according to WIlms. The City does not intend to open outside recruitment into filling the role.

Mondary sent in his letter of resignation in on May 21. Mondary wanted the letter to be publicly read to the community on Friday.

Mondary sent in his letter of resignation in on May 21. Mondary wanted the letter to be publicly read to the community on Friday.

The City Council voted unanimously in a 5-0 vote to accept Mondary's resignation.

Mondary was placed on administrative leave on April 29 while the city investigates sexually suggestive messages allegedly sent by him. A third party firm out of Riverside is conducting the investigation, there is currently no timeline for its completion.

In Mondary's resignation, he refers to "consensual private text messages" between him and another woman two years ago, which he wished could have been handled privately.

The investigation into allegations against Mondary is still ongoing, and the Chief mentions in his resignation letter that he has not publicly commented on said allegations because he does not want to jeopardize the city's investigation.

Read Chief Mondary's full resignation letter below:

"That's what these investigations allow us to do, is to look at situations as they come through," Wilms said in April. "He's on paid administrative leave. That doesn't say one way or another what the outcome of the investigation is at this point. We're just looking at the allegations determining what is true what is false."

The community has expressed mixed emotions on the issue, with some expressing disappointment in the chief, while others believe it's an issue that should remain private. The same week Mondary's suspension was announced, supporters held a vigil outside DHSPD headquarters.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke to a friend of the woman on the other end of the messages, who said this had been going since September 2017 when the accuser reached out to Mondary to ask for him to sponsor her in the police academy.

The friend said Mondary started messaging the woman on Facebook and the messages soon turned "dirty."

Friend of Mondary's accuser speaks out

The back and forth remains alleged, there has been no official confirmation that the person exchanging messages with this woman is actually Mondary.

We have reached out to Mondary multiple times since April, but he has not responded back.

Deputy Chief Jim Henson is currently serving as the Interim Chief of Police while the investigation is conducted.

Mondary became DHSPD Chief in January 2015 after working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for 24 years. Mondary's employment agreement, signed in June 2016, it reads, "an employee may be put on administrative leave at any time for any reason during the term agreement at the direction of the city manager."