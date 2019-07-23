DHSPD arrests pair in connection with motel TV thefts, boat theft

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police officers arrested a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a string of local thefts from area hotels, as well as the theft of a boat.

The arrests of Christopher Ryan and Ashley Hicks were announced by the Beaumont Police Department on Facebook on Monday.

The pair were taken into custody by DHSPD officers near the intersection of Palm Drive and North Pierson Boulevard on Monday at 12:36 p.m. According to BPD, Ryan and Hicks were wanted in connection with a series of thefts of TVs from local motels as well as the theft of two vehicles and a boat.

According to county jail records, Ryan faces three felony charges; one count of vehicle theft, one count of receiving known stolen property and one count of petty theft with priors.

According to county jail records, Hicks one felony charge and three misdemeanor charges; a felony count of possession/sale/transportation of methamphetamine of less than one ounce, a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools.

At the time of this publication, Ryan was being held in Indio Jail on $25,000 bail, while Hicks was being held in the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $30,000 bail.