DHSPD arrests man for carjacking, vandalism

Also faces a felony parole violation

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:23 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man remained behind bars on Tuesday morning after being arrested last week in Desert Hot Springs on suspicion of carjacking, vandalism, obstructing a peace officer, and a felony parole violation. 

On July 27 at 11:31 a.m., 48-year-old Peter Meraz was arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred the previous day at 6:30 a.m. on the 66800 block of Pierson Boulevard, according to a Desert Hot Springs Police Department post. According to county jail records, Meraz was arrested near the intersection of Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue after a short foot pursuit.

According DHSPD Detective Tooth, the victim was unharmed during the carjacking, and the vehicle was ultimately recovered. 

Meraz was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning later that evening. He is being  held on no bail. 

According to county jail records, Meraz faces two felony charges of carjacking and violation of state parole and two misdemeanor charges of vandalism and obstructing a peace officer.

He is set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on July 31. 


