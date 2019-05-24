Chief Mondary's successes emphasized in public comment before resignation

On Friday, in a closed session, the Desert Hot Springs City Council discussed the investigation in Desert Hot Springs Chief Dale Mondary. Following the meeting, they voted 5-0 to accept his resignation.

Before the resignation was accepted, however, the floor was opened to public comment. One city resident emphasized a desire for the investigation to be seen through to its completion, which, according to Desert Hot Springs public information officer and assistant to the city manager Doria Wilms, it will.

"I trust you, I think the city has great leadership right now," said Desert Hot Springs resident Mike Picardi. "And I believe that you guys are going to do what's right for the city. And do what's right for the community moving forward."

The integrity of the investigation is something emphasized by the City Council, citizens, and Mondary himself.

News conference held on DHSPD Chief resignation

"In order not to compromise the integrity of the process it is imperative that I not comment further on the allegations at this time," Mondary wrote in his resignation letter. "I am confident that the investigation will reveal the full breadth of this situation."

Another resident spoke to Mondary's impact on the city, supporting the then on-leave chief.

"I have never, in my life, seen a chief such as Chief Mondary," Desert Hot Springs resident Maryanne Norton said during public comment in the City Council's closed session on Friday. "He has been out in the community and has been such a dynamic difference in the city as far as crime is concerned."

Picardi mentioned that the crime rate dropped three straight years in his comment; Mondary also mentioned his successes when it came to lowering crime in the city during his tenure.

"While I am deeply remorseful for the actions I admitted above, I am proud of my accomplishments as the Chief of Police. I implemented community outreach programs and reduced the crime rate 30% during my tenure," Mondary wrote in his resignation letter.

Mondary was placed on administrative leave on April 29

A third party firm out of Riverside is conducting the investigation into sexually suggestive messages sent by Mondary.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Chief Mondary wrote: "I have much love and respect for the City and will miss you all. I promise I will come visit. I am just down the road."