DHS Police ask for community's help in finding runaway teen
UPDATE 4/15/19: Police have found the teen
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Update: The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced officers located Trinity Estrada. She is now back with her mother, safe and sound.
----------------
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department and family members are asking for the community's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Trinity Alize Estrada was last seen Friday in Desert Hot Springs. Her family provided a description of her. They say she is 4 foot, 11 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and reddish brown hair with blonde highlights. She also has a nose piercing.
Police said she left a note for her parents saying she was going to run away.
Estrada's parents told police they believe she may be with an older man.
Police told News Channel 3 officers went to the home of that man but no one answered the door. Police say that besides the parent's suspicion, they have no reason to believe Estrada is in that home.
Police say there are no signs of foul play regarding her disappearance.
If you have any information that could help police find Estrada, call 911 or 760-329-2904.
