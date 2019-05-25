News

DHS community reacts to police chief's resignation

Desert Hot Springs, CALIF. - Following a special meeting Friday morning in which the resignation of embattled Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary was announced, members of the city's community are speaking out with reaction to the news. 

In April, Mondary was placed on administrative leave while the city investigated "confidential allegations" against him.

"I don't want to believe it's true," said Bishop Kephyan Sheppard of the Word of Life Fellowship Center said of the allegations when the suspension was announced. "Honestly, I don't believe it's true... That's not the chief we know, that's not the Dale we know."

Sheppard went on to lead a prayer vigil at the Desert Hot Springs police station to bring the community together. 

"Chief Mondary is a pillar of the community," said Bishop Kephyan Sheppard of the Word of Life Fellowship Center. "I got to know him as a standup man. Man of integrity, high character...I speak for a great contingency in the community that we support chief, obviously."

