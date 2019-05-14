Detained and Afraid II - airing Tuesday at 6

Detained & Afraid Volunteers seek to help those inside Adelanto, a private detention facility

ADELANTO, Calif.- - We're bringing you continuing coverage Tuesday night on an I.C.E. processing center that has been investigated by the Department of Homeland Security for a number of human rights violations. We first brought you this story in February.



News Channel 3’s Madison Weil returned to the detention center, called Adelanto, but, this time, she was granted access by I.C.E. to speak with detainees inside.



There have been several developments since our original report aired. One detainee inside Adelanto reportedly died in March, leading to several protests and rallies calling for the closure of the facility.



Adelanto is managed and owned by the GEO Group, a private company running 139 facilities worldwide. GEO receives more taxpayer dollars for immigrant detention than any other I.C.E.contractor, according to government data. They earn $112 dollars a day for each person detained inside.



“It is unfortunate that there is a corporation making a profit out of the suffering of people,” said Hilda Cruz, a human rights activist & faith organizer.



