Desert X 2019: What to expect

Coachella Valley, Calif. - New details have been released about the highly-anticipated return of Desert X.

Building off the success of the inaugural exhibition in 2017, Desert X will return with exhibits on display throughout the Coachella Valley from February 9 through April 21. The aim of Desert X is to utilize the desert landscape itself as part of the artists' works and to engage audiences interested in art and the environment. "Mirage" by Doug Aitken was a popular exhibit for Desert X in 2017

The free art exhibition is curated by Artistic Director Neville Wakefield and co-curators Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum. The event will "activate the desert landscape through nineteen site-specific installations and performances by some of today’s most recognized international contemporary artists," according to a statement from the organization.

Desert X released a list of participating artists on Monday, naming Iván Argote, Steve Badgett & Chris Taylor, Nancy Baker Cahill, Cecilia Bengolea, Pia Camil, John Gerrard, Julian Hoeber, Jenny Holzer, Iman Issa, Mary Kelly, Armando Lerma, Eric N. Mack, Cinthia Marcelle, Postcommodity, Cara Romero, Sterling Ruby, Kathleen Ryan, Gary Simmons and Superflex.

Exactly what the artists' projects will entail and where to find them won't be officially released until February 9. You'll be able to find that information then at desertx.org.

In addition to the exhibits, the 2019 Desert X event will include a release of a "Desert X 2017'' catalog, which details the work of the 16 artists who took part in the inaugural exhibition, and "Desert, Why?'' a three-day event featuring performances, tours, receptions, and panels, including a panel at the Salton Sea regarding climate change. For the first time, a new pocast series will provide conversations with the artists and curators. "The series is intended to be a modern take on a mobile audio tour to educate, inspire and entertain visitors," according to a release from Desert X.

Desert X is providing three "Desert X Hubs" throughout the valley.

Indio - 82713 Miles Avenue, Indio, CA 92201

Palm Desert - 73660 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Palm Springs - Ace Hotel & Swim Club, 701 E Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Bus tours are also being organized for weekends during the event.

The 2017 Desert X event extended from the WhiteWater Preserve to Coachella. It was estimated that more than 100,000 visitors attended the art sites. The event received attention across the globe.

Also returning this year is ShyBot, by Norma Jeane. You may recall the smart robot that went missing from the Desert X exhibition in Desert Hot Springs in March 2017. A Cathedral City man found the robot while off-roading and was rewarded for his discovery.

That wasn't the only damage done to exhibits in 2017. Pieces of "Third Place" by Richard Prince went missing found destroyed. The installation was closed down and at the time, creators said it's all part of the experience.

Seven desert cities have contributed funding to the project, up from four in 2017, according to Desert X organizers, who contend that the increase in contributions marks "the first time Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and Rancho Mirage have come together in support of a single art and cultural event in the Coachella Valley.''

Desert Hot Springs city officials said they're excited to have an attraction that will bring business and tourists, but owners voiced concerns about traffic and crowds as well.

"I do think the motivation will be Desert X to bring people up here and of course we need more business and to drive more business to the community," said Rhoni Epstein, owner of Sagewater Spa in Desert Hot Springs. She's working with Desert X to bring one of the art installations to her property, giving full access and rights to the artist.

An iridescent palm tree installation is coming to a site at Two Bunch Palms Resort, and an interactive structure and vibrantly painted pool will come to an empty lot owned by Sagewater Spa.

A Los Angeles-based electric car company has also signed on to sponsor the event and podcasts.

The grand opening party for Desert X is planned for February 8. Opening day is Februrary 9.

Plan your visit by clicking here.