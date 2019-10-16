Desert Water Agency to offer rebates for water conservation

The Desert Water Agency will offer residents and business owners money-saving rebates in an effort to conserve water, the Palm Springs Office of Sustainability announced today.

The rebates will reward residents for introducing environmentally friendly practices in their homes and businesses. The agency provides water services to customers in Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

The smart controller rebate will rebate up to $150 for eligible devices and up to $100 for a professional installation of a weather-based irrigation controller, a device that adjusts a watering schedule based on local weather conditions. The agency will rebate up to $2,500 for the devices and up to $750 toward professional installation for commercial or homeowner associations.

The turf conversion rebate will provide a $2 per square foot rebate to residential and commercial customers and homeowner associations that convert their turf to water efficient landscaping, such as artificial turf. Front or back yards are eligible for this rebate, according to the city.

The agency will also offer a sprinkler nozzles rebate, providing residential and commercial customers with rebates on efficient sprinkler nozzle heads. The rebate value is $5 per nozzle, plus an additional $2 per nozzle when professionally installed. Residential customers can get reimbursed for up to 100 nozzles, and commercial customers can get reimbursed for up to 1,000.

The commercial toilets rebate will give businesses the opportunity to get up to $100 per toilet when they replace old inefficient toilets with high-efficiency models. Businesses must apply for a minimum 10 toilets and can get reimbursed for up to 100 toilets.

According to the city, funding is limited and may be subject certain restrictions. Residents interested in the rebates are encouraged to check the agency's website for applications, instructions and other program parameters.