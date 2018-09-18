Desert Hot Springs teen dies in early Monday morning crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A 19-year-old from Desert Hot Springs died Monday morning, several hours after being critically injured in a traffic collision.

According to Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Monday, Eric Gamboa appears to have run a red light at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Mountain View Road in Desert Hot Springs. He was broadsided by another vehicle as he was traveling through the intersection at approximately 2:00 a.m.

#BREAKING New details in the death of #DesertHotSprings 19-year-old Eric Gamboa:

He died running a red light at Hacienda Ave and Mountain View Road after being hit by another driver early Monday morning. The other driver had a child in the car, both are okay. #exclusive @KESQ pic.twitter.com/Epey1WcGkj — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 18, 2018

Gamboa was then transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

The adult in the other vehicle suffered a broken collarbone. A 3-year-old was also in the vehicle, but the child was uninjured. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Alcohol, drugs, and/or distracted driving do not appear to have played a factor at this time.

@DHSChiefMondary urges parents to train their kids to drive safely. He says alcohol, drugs and distracted driving do not appear to be factors at this point. pic.twitter.com/9bfEBh1VDT — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 18, 2018

