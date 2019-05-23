Desert Hot Springs seeking applicants for vacant council seat

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - For those looking to serve on the Desert Hot Springs city council, the application window is now open.

The Desert Hot Springs city council voted 4-0 during Tuesday's council meeting to fill the empty seat via appointment. Council member Anayeli Zavala, who will be resigning in July, abstained from the vote.

Zavala made her announcement during the May 7 city council meeting, according to Doria Wilms, public information officer and assistant to the city manager for Desert Hot Springs.

Zavala was elected and sworn in as a councilmember in December 2015. Her term was set to run until 2020. She was selected as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2018, according to her Facebook page. She grew up in Desert Hot Springs, according to her website.

According to the Desert Hot Springs city website, these are the eligibility requirements for those looking to apply.

18 years of age or older;

A resident of the City of Desert Hot Springs;

A registered voter of the City;

Not on parole or serving time for a felony conviction; and

Certify that he/she meets the eligibility requirements and is willing to serve in the office for the remainder of the term.

Zavala's term was set to expire in December 2020.

The final appointment will be on July 2, 2019.