Desert Hot Springs receives final Chief Mondary investigation report

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs has received the final report from the law firm hired to investigate confidential allegations leveled against former Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary.

Tuesday marks six months from when the city began its investigation into sexually explicit text messages allegedly linked to Mondary. The chief was placed on administrative leave on April 29 and resigned on May 24.

In Mondary's resignation, he referred to "consensual private text messages" between him and another woman two years ago, which he wished could have been handled privately.

Desert Hot Springs Assistant City Manager, Doria Wilms, confirmed to News Channel 3 that they received the report from a law firm in Riverside County, and are currently reviewing it.

Wilms added that they will release what is reportable within two weeks.

Mondary became DHSPD Chief in January 2015 after working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for 24 years.

Jim Henson was named the city's new Police Chief last month, after serving as Acting Chief since April. Desert Hot Springs residents react to alleged Chief Mondary messages

