Desert Hot Springs Police Chief placed on administrative leave

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary has been placed on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation into 'confidential allegations' according to Doria Wilms, Public Information Officer and Assistant to the City Manager for Desert Hot Springs.

This announcement comes just hours after News Channel 3 started asking questions relating to sexually suggestive communications on social media, allegedly made by Chief Mondary.

Deputy Chief Jim Henson will serve as the Interim Chief of Police while the investigation is conducted.

Mondary became the Chief of DHPSD in June 2015.

There currently is no timeline for the investigation.

News Channel 3 reached out to Chief this morning in regard to the allegations and he provided no comment.

