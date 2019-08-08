News

Desert Hot Springs Kmart closing

Closing day set for Oct. 27.

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 09:58 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Desert Hot Springs Kmart is shuttering. 

Word came out that the only big box store in the city would be shutting down due to its parent company, Transform Co., failing to make financial strides after emerging from bankruptcy. The Desert Hot Springs location is one of five Kmarts across the United States closing. 

Additionally, 21 Sears stores would also be shutting down. 

The DHS location was the last Kmart in the valley. The Indio Kmart closed its doors for good in 2016. 

In an interview with CNN business, a company official blamed a "generally week retail environment" for the series of closures.  

According to Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, the store's general manager informed employees that the location would close in October, a timeline backed up by CNN Business' report. A Kmart employee told News Channel 3's Kelley Moody that October 27 will be the store's last day.

Liquidation sales are slated to start in mid-August.

In 2017, a former Desert Hot Springs Kmart employee told News Channel 3's Joe Galli that the store cut its retail space square footage in half over the past several years. 

Although the closure serves as a major dent in the retail market for the city, one DHS resident had previously expressed prices as being too cost-prohibitive to shop local. 

"I would rather travel to Walmart because their prices are pricey here at Kmart," said Chakeech Stallworth of Desert Hot Springs. 

Redlands' Kmart will be the other California Walmart affected by the series of closures. 

PREVIOUS REPORTING  - MARCH 2017  

 


