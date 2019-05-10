Desert Hot Springs councilwoman to resign
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Anayeli Zavala will resign from Desert Hot Springs City Council in July.
The councilwoman made her announcement during this week's city council meeting on Tuesday, according to Doria Wilms, public information officer and assistant to the city manager for Desert Hot Springs.
Zavala was elected and sworn in as a councilmember in December 2015. Her term was set to run until 2020. She was selected as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2018, according to her Facebook page.
It is unclear at this time how Desert Hot Springs will fill the vacant seat.
Zavala grew up in Desert Hot Springs, according to her website.
