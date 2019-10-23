Desert Hot Springs added to list of possible emergency power shutoffs this week
Shutoffs in high fire risk areas
The North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs areas have been added to the list of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to high fire risk this week.
Southern California Edison announced some North Palm Springs/Desert Hot Springs circuits in areas north of the I-10, covering most of the surrounding area around N Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs, may be affected by this power outage on Thursday, Oct, 24.
Click here for a more detailed look at the map
A Public Safety Power Shutoff is done due to weather conditions that may create the potential for elevated fire risk in the area.
SCE advises residents of those areas to fully charge all devices the night before. For those needing health-related devices that need power from an AC current, SCE advises those residents to make arrangements well in advance.
For a complete list of cities under PSPS watch, click here.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the outage.
