Desert Hot Springs added to list of possible emergency power shutoffs this week

The North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs areas have been added to the list of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to high fire risk this week.

Southern California Edison announced some North Palm Springs/Desert Hot Springs circuits in areas north of the I-10, covering most of the surrounding area around N Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs, may be affected by this power outage on Thursday, Oct, 24.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff is done due to weather conditions that may create the potential for elevated fire risk in the area.

SCE advises residents of those areas to fully charge all devices the night before. For those needing health-related devices that need power from an AC current, SCE advises those residents to make arrangements well in advance.

