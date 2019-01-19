Desert Classic boosting local businesses

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - With tens of thousands of people coming out to watch the Desert Classic in La Quinta, it means local businesses will be bringing in customers.

A successful putt for this golf fan as he tries out a putter at the Roger Dunn Golf Shop in Indio.

“It kind of feels good but only if you can hit them like the pros,” Arthur Perchaluk of Bermuda Dunes, said.

He’s planning on going to the Desert Classic where he’s able to see some of the world’s best golfers and the equipment they’re using.

“You know, you always look and see what they’re hitting and look at your favorite player and that’s what you’ll probably use,” Perchaluk said.

General manager Channing Benjamin says it’s something he notices every year when the tournament comes to town.

“I think they see the tour players and look at what they’re playing. A lot of new product releases coming out. People are excited about that,” he said.

One of these things is the most popular item sold at a local golf shop during the @Desert_Classic. Find out how the tournament impacts local businesses tonight at 5 on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/bgvwJJIwvR — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) January 18, 2019

According to Benjamin, the most popular item sold during the tournament tournament aren’t putters or clubs but little chairs that fans can sit in wherever they are on the green. No matter what they’re selling, Benjamin says it’s par for the course to see added business.”

“I say we’re up 20 percent. There’s definitely more foot traffic, I mean they’re shopping,” he said.

Officials with the Desert Classic say the economic impact of the tournament in the area is between $8 to $10 million in total with fans coming in by the tens of thousands.

“They all come in, they stay in a hotel, they rent a car, they go out to dinner,” Jeff Sanders, Executive Director of the Desert Classic, said.

It’s the type of business that allows this golf shop to thrive during the tournament.