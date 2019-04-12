Desert Arc celebrates 60 years of helping locals with disabilities

Desert Arc celebrates 60 years of helpin

Desert Arc celebrated a major milestone with an annual golf classic.

For 60 years, Desert Arc has been working with valley residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The non-profit's programs help those with disabilities secure a job, have a safe place to come to every day and interact with others, and reach their highest potential.

To celebrate, the 10th annual golf classic was held Thursday at Eagle Falls Golf Course at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

"I have a son with special needs and it has been near and dear to my heart for many years to join the board and now I finally can and give back and provide opportunities for adults with disabilities and give them a sense of fulfillment in their lives as well," said Desert Arc board member Damian Jenkins.

There are currently 700 people enrolled in Desert Arc's programs. News Channel 3's Brooke Beare is the chair of the Desert Arc Board of Directors.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

There are three locations in the area. One in Palm Desert on 73255 Country Club Drive, one in Indio on 45875 Commerce Street, and one in Yucca Valley on 6540 La Contenta Road. Click here to learn more about Desert Arc.