Deputy who recovered 54 stolen vehicles honored

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was honored last week for his exemplary efforts fighting vehicle theft locally.

Indio California Highway Patrol Captain Michael Stefanoff presented Deputy Joshua Smith with a Master (Fifth) 10851 Pin on June 7, according to a Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Facebook post.

Smith was honored because he helped take 20 suspects into custody and recovered 54 stolen vehicles.

The vehicles had an estimated value of $886,000.

Deputy Smith is a six-year veteran of the force who joined in 2013. He is assigned to the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team.