Deputy who recovered 54 stolen vehicles honored
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was honored last week for his exemplary efforts fighting vehicle theft locally.
Indio California Highway Patrol Captain Michael Stefanoff presented Deputy Joshua Smith with a Master (Fifth) 10851 Pin on June 7, according to a Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Facebook post.
Smith was honored because he helped take 20 suspects into custody and recovered 54 stolen vehicles.
The vehicles had an estimated value of $886,000.
Deputy Smith is a six-year veteran of the force who joined in 2013. He is assigned to the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15