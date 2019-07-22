Deputy who fatally shot man in Rancho Mirage returns to work

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man who had an altercation with law enforcement in Rancho Mirage on July 9 has returned to work, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Last week, the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Jason Harris. Harris' last known city of residence was Rancho Mirage.

The identity of the deputy who fatally shot Harris is being withheld by RSO at this time.

The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m in front of the Agua Caliente casino. The incident forced a closure of the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road for several hours.

Harris was reportedly armed with a knife when he was shot. At least 5 shots were heard being fired in videos that were shared by viewers to News Channel 3.

Viewer footage of Rancho Mirage deputy involved shooting

"They shot him in the chest," said Steven Good, who witnessed the shooting. "He dropped the knife, he fell down. They jumped on him and handcuffed him right away."

According to RSO Public Information Officer Robyn Flores, Harris was seen waving the knife in the air before the shooting. Flores also said that Harris was not complying with orders from deputies who were on scene, and was tased before being shot. Harris was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The day after the shooting, Sheriff Chad Bianco expressed support for his officers, and their decision-making during the incident.

Sheriff Bianco supports deputy who shot man near casino

"The deputies responded and reacted to a perceived threat and unfortunately it ended the way it did," Bianco said.

This was the second deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Mirage this year. In March, a man was shot and killed at the Eisenhower Health center campus after reportedly firing a gun twice at hospital buildings in the area.

Sheriff Bianco told News Channel 3 that he intends to have the body cam footage from the incident released to the public.