Deputy shot responding to domestic disturbance in Lake Hills
Suspect shot and killed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - A deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance was wounded tonight in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was subsequently killed in the unincorporated Lake Hills neighborhood near
Riverside.
The shooting was reported about 7:10 p.m. in the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect shot at one of the deputies who responded to the call, striking him, officials said.
Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff's department.
The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to our sister station CBS Los Angeles.
