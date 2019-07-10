Man killed in Rancho Mirage deputy-involved shooting
Bob Hope Drive reopens south of Ramon Road
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A man was pronounced dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Mirage Tuesday evening.
An RSO spokesperson confirmed the shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road, near the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.
A witness at the scene told News Channel 3 they believe they saw the victim holding a knife prior to the shooting.
"They shot him in the chest. He dropped the knife, he fell down. They jumped on him and handcuffed him right away," said Steven Good, a witness.
Deputy Robyn Flores, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed the man was wielding a knife and waving it in the air.
Flores said the man was not complying with deputy's commands and was initially tased. When that didn't work, deputies repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply, leading to the deputy-involved shooting.
Flores confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
