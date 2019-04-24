Deputy DA describes 'house of horrors' in Indio screwdriver stabbing trial

INDIO, Calif.- - Jurors are set to deliberate today for a third day in the trial of a former nurse who is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and another woman with a screwdriver before barricading himself in his Indio home.



During closing arguments on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Gypsy Yeager detailed the gruesome stabbings of the two women -- only identified as Jane and Mary Doe in court documents -- at 33-year-old Erick Maciel's home in the 81500 block of Santa Barbara Court in Indio.



``A house of horrors,'' Yaeger began, ``that's what that residence became to them.''

Yeager didn't just use words to describe the attacks that left a screwdriver implanted in the brain of an ex-girlfriend of Maciel; she also showed police body cam footage of Jane's bloodied face as Indio police arrived on scene following the attack.





While the stabbings only took place during a 15-minute period starting just after noon on March 4, 2017, Yeager argued that Maciel had planned the stabbings.



Eight days prior to the stabbing attack, Maciel did a Google search for ``steroid use and murder'' and ``steroid users and distrust of their girlfriend'' while at a fair with Jane and her son, Yaeger said. He also prepared for Jane and a friend to come to his home that morning by putting two screwdrivers in the pouch of his hoodie, Yaeger said.



``This was done, this was planned, this was thought over,'' Yeager said. ``He's putting screwdrivers in his hoodie. Why? Because these girls are not leaving his residence.''



In his closing argument, defense attorney Shawn Sullivan said it was the jurors' job to conclude ``what made that violence occur.''



``Steroids is at the heart of this case,'' Sullivan said. ``To think that there was no connection between steroid use and the violence that occurred that day is a stretch.''

Testimony concluded last week with a variety of witnesses, including the 33-year-old Maciel, a professional bodybuilder.



Maciel, a former nurse with two years of experience at Eisenhower Health, testified Tuesday and gave his account of the 2017 stabbing.



``She came up and confronted me and said, `Do you need help?''' Maciel said, referring to Mary, as the pair of women picked up boxes from his home. Shortly after, Mary pushed the 250-pound Maciel onto the ground, although it is not clear why.



``I immediately got back on my feet,'' Maciel said. ``And, she came at me with a screwdriver,'' which resulted in a cut at the back of Maciel's head.



The screwdriver, according to the accused's testimony, was taken from a tool box laying on a piano in the living room, where the confrontation took place. The pair then wrestled for the screwdriver until Maciel retrieved it.



Once in Maciel's possession, he hit Mary with the screwdriver in the mouth and ``busted out'' her teeth, as well as cutting her in the throat and ear, according to Yeager. Jane then ran into the living room and was struck in the face with the screwdriver, while Mary ran out of the back door.



With the screwdriver in hand, Maciel then followed Mary out into the backyard and confronted her as she was pinned at a gate. After a brief struggle, Maciel then ``inserted the screwdriver into her eye,'' according to Yeager. Court documents confirm that metal was found in Mary's left eye during a medical examination.



The assault ended when a letter carrier jumped on top of Maciel.



Maciel said that following the assault, ``it felt like I woke up from a bad dream'' and that everything was ``one big blur'' as he barricaded himself in the home with a knife set and shotgun.



Indio police responded at 12:26 p.m. that day to the home, where the victims were found and taken to a hospital.



While barricaded in the home, Maciel said he messaged family and friends to let them know that he planned to commit suicide, telling his father that ``I can't face my life after this.'' He then attempted to delete his Facebook account because ``I kind of just wanted to disappear.''



Text messages from that time also show that he admitted trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.



The standoff ended peacefully about 3 p.m., with Maciel surrendering.



Maciel is charged with attempted murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking the women. He is being held without bail at the Indio jail.