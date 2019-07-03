Deputies take suspect in custody after Palm Desert sweep

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were sweeping the Desert Oasis Apartment complex, and its surrounding area in Palm Desert for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant, but the suspect has since been taken into custody.

RSO reported the suspect's apprehension at 1:30 p.m.

The apartment complex's address is officially listed as 77777 Country Club Drive and its gate entrances are located on Harris Lane.

The wanted suspect is a man. No further information on his identity or description was made available at the time of this publication.

A viewer told News Channel 3 that deputies were seen going door to door with a photo of the suspect, who appeared to be in handcuffs. A law enforcement helicopter appeared to be aiding the search efforts.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m.

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene - stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.