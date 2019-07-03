News

Deputies take suspect in custody after Palm Desert sweep

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 01:15 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were sweeping the Desert Oasis Apartment complex, and its surrounding area in Palm Desert for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant, but the suspect has since been taken into custody.

RSO reported the suspect's apprehension at 1:30 p.m.  

The apartment complex's address is officially listed as 77777 Country Club Drive and its gate entrances are located on Harris Lane.

The wanted suspect is a man. No further information on his identity or description was made available at the time of this publication.

A viewer told News Channel 3 that deputies were seen going door to door with a photo of the suspect, who appeared to be in handcuffs.  A law enforcement helicopter appeared to be aiding the search efforts. 

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m.

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene - stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries