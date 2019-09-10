News

Deputies search for possible armed robbery suspect in La Quinta area

Police would not reveal how much cash was taken

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 06:20 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:01 AM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Police searched for a possible armed robbery suspect Tuesday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the incident was first reported at 3:30 a.m. outside of a business on Highway 111 and Jefferson Street in La Quinta.
     

Deputies responded to the scene where they reported that a man entered the business with a possible handgun. The suspect then fled the scene. Authorities would not reveal how much cash was taken by the man. 
    

