Deputies search for possible armed robbery suspect in La Quinta area
Police would not reveal how much cash was taken
LA QUINTA, Calif. - Police searched for a possible armed robbery suspect Tuesday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the incident was first reported at 3:30 a.m. outside of a business on Highway 111 and Jefferson Street in La Quinta.
Deputies responded to the scene where they reported that a man entered the business with a possible handgun. The suspect then fled the scene. Authorities would not reveal how much cash was taken by the man.
Check with News Channel 3 for further developments
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15