Deputies investigating suspicious death in Mecca
MECCA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation in Mecca Monday evening after a body was found.
Deputy Robyn Flores, public information officer for RSO, confirmed a body was found in the area of Avenue 66 and Hammond Road shortly before 5:15 p.m.
Details are very limited at this time, Flores confirmed the body was that of an adult male. Deputies are investigating this as a suspicious death.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
