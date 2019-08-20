News

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Mecca

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:15 PM PDT

MECCA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation in Mecca Monday evening after a body was found.

Deputy Robyn Flores, public information officer for RSO, confirmed a body was found in the area of Avenue 66 and Hammond Road shortly before 5:15 p.m.

Details are very limited at this time, Flores confirmed the body was that of an adult male. Deputies are investigating this as a suspicious death.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

