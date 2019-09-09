Deputies investigating shooting near Coachella restaurant
No victims at this time
COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near a restaurant/nightclub in Coachella Friday night.
Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for RSO, says there were multiple reports of a shooting at a business near Avenue 49 and Grapefruit Boulevard at approximately 11:31 p.m.
Vasquez says investigators have found evidence of a shooting and injuries in the area. No victims have come forward to report they are injured, however.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15