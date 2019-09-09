News

Deputies investigating shooting near Coachella restaurant

No victims at this time

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 12:18 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:22 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near a restaurant/nightclub in Coachella Friday night.

Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for RSO, says there were multiple reports of a shooting at a business near Avenue 49 and Grapefruit Boulevard at approximately 11:31 p.m.

Vasquez says investigators have found evidence of a shooting and injuries in the area. No victims have come forward to report they are injured, however.

