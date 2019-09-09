Deputies investigating shooting near Coachella restaurant

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near a restaurant/nightclub in Coachella Friday night.

Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for RSO, says there were multiple reports of a shooting at a business near Avenue 49 and Grapefruit Boulevard at approximately 11:31 p.m.

Vasquez says investigators have found evidence of a shooting and injuries in the area. No victims have come forward to report they are injured, however.

