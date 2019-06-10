Deputies investigating Rancho Mirage bank robbery

Deputies seek bank robbery suspect

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred this morning in Rancho Mirage.

Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies received reports of a suspected armed robbery on the 42000 block of Bob Hope Drive, according to deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The River shopping center in Rancho Mirage was shut down while deputies swept the premises for a suspect, who is described as an armed adult male with his face covered. At noon, the shopping center had reopened.

The suspect reportedly robbed the Wells Fargo on Bob Hope Drive near the River.

