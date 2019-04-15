News

Deputies investigating possible shooting in Coachella

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 04:23 PM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible shooting in Coachella.

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, RSO received reports of shots fired in the area of Calle Camacho and Calle Rojo at approximately 3:07 p.m. Neighbors told News Channel 3 they heard up to six gunshots.

Authorities found evidence shooting may have happened but haven't located any victims or damage to property. There is currently no description of a suspect at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

RSO is also continuing to investigate a possible drive-by shooting at a Coachella after-party just as Compton rapper YG took the stage. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

Read: Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Thermal


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries