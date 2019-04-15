Deputies investigating possible shooting in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible shooting in Coachella.
According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, RSO received reports of shots fired in the area of Calle Camacho and Calle Rojo at approximately 3:07 p.m. Neighbors told News Channel 3 they heard up to six gunshots.
Authorities found evidence shooting may have happened but haven't located any victims or damage to property. There is currently no description of a suspect at this time.
RSO is also continuing to investigate a possible drive-by shooting at a Coachella after-party just as Compton rapper YG took the stage. No injuries were reported in that shooting.
