News

Deputies investigating possible early morning shooting in Thermal

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 04:38 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 05:24 AM PDT

THERMAL, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Thermal Monday morning.

Deputies say they received a call of shots fired at around 2 a.m. on the 85500 block of Airport Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they did not find any victims.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle remains outstanding, and no one has been taken into custody yet.

