Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Yucca Valley

MGN Online

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured.

A news release by the Sheriff's Department revealed that today at around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to a gas station at 56888 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley in regards to a shooting victim.

Deputies found a man, later identified as Nicholas Shine, 20, of Yucca Valley, inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound. Shine was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. No word on his current condition.

Through investigation, deputies were able to locate the scene of the shooting, the 56000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. At the scene, deputies found a deceased male, later identified as Tymmothy Mosley, 19, a transient.

The motive for the shootings remains under investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Kevin McCurdy of the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).