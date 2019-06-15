Deputies investigating bank robbery in Palm Desert
2nd bank robbery in the valley this week
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in Palm Desert.
The robbery happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Rabobank on Cook Street and Hovley Lane, a deputy at the scene confirmed. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the suspect remains on the loose. The suspect is described as a "possible Hispanic male" last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and wide-brimmed straw hat. He is believed to be between 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing somewhere between 180 to 200 lbs.
We have a crew at the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
This is the second bank robbery in the Coachella Valley this week. On Monday, a man with a gun walked into the Wells Fargo Bank near the River in Rancho Mirage when it opened at 9:00 a.m.
The man then fled into the "River at Rancho Mirage" shopping area, prompting the complex to shut down for three hours. That suspect, described as an unknown race male, remains on the loose.
