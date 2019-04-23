Deputies investigate burglary and break-in at welding supply store

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif- - An investigation continues into an overnight burglary at a welding supply store in Thousand Palms.

Broken glass and a mangled door are what's left after a break-in at Airgas in Thousand Palms early Tuesday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies say the call first came around 2:30 a.m.

“If you're going that far it's pretty concerning. I mean it's pretty bold,” Cameron DeMille, owner of Easy Stone Care, said.

According to workers at the store, thousands of dollars worth of welding equipment was taken. DeMille says it appears a lot of effort was taken by the burglars.

“Whatever they used, straps and chains, at the time to break in and hook it up and then they got to go in and get the equipment they're taking,” he said.

His own shop was burglarized about a year ago with valuable tools taken. DeMille says specific equipment welders use as generators appeal to thieves that may have buyers. Riverside Co. Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate a break-in and burglary at a welding supply store in #ThousandPalms that occurred this morning. Thousands of dollars of welding equipment stolen. Reaction from neighboring business owners coming up at 6 pm on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/oA8bxzPrfj — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) April 23, 2019 “There's a lot of them being sold on the Facebook marketplace and online and stuff so most likely, that's probably what's going to happen,” he said.

For another nearby business owner, he says he too had equipment stolen within the past six months from a nearby lot and agrees with the sentiment.

“The items at Airgas that are missing are not things you can take down to your average pawn shop. There must be somebody that's looking for those specific items,” Robin Lee Winkle, a partner at Roof Asset Management, said.

According to the sheriff's department in November 2017, there were 10 burglary calls with a drop in calls to six in November 2018 in Thousand Palms. Business owners acknowledge they do occur at times with the Airgas break-in coming as no surprise. They do say it feels personal when it happens as many of businesses in the area are small and family-owned.

“Take the tools that are then used to work with, you're really taking their livelihood,” Winkle said.

Deputies say there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.