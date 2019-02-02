Deputies investigate assault with a deadly weapon in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in Coachella.
Deputies first received calls around 11:57 A.M. in regards to a physical altercation involving multiple juveniles on the 85000 Block of Valley Road, .
One juvenile was stabbed in the leg and was transported to a local hospital by a bystander with non-life threatening injuries, according to Deputy Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
No one has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates on this story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15