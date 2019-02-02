Deputies investigate assault with a deadly weapon in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in Coachella.

Deputies first received calls around 11:57 A.M. in regards to a physical altercation involving multiple juveniles on the 85000 Block of Valley Road, .

One juvenile was stabbed in the leg and was transported to a local hospital by a bystander with non-life threatening injuries, according to Deputy Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new updates on this story.

