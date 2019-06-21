Deputies conducting investigation on Indio Blvd

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif.- - Update - 6/20/19

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed this police activity was the arrest of a suspect in two of the three bank robberies that occurred over the past week.

-----------------------------------------

Numerous viewers have called in and messaged us regarding heavy police activity near Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 shortly after 8 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News Channel 3 they are conducting a follow-up investigation on the 83500 block of Indio Blvd.

"It is an active scene and details regarding the investigation are unavailable for release at this time," wrote Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area if possible as the scene remains active.

We are working on confirming any more details, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.