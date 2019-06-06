Deputies arrest man for possession of child pornography
CALIMESA, Calif.- - A man accused of using a hidden camera to take inappropriate images of children was scheduled to be arraigned today at the Banning Justice Center.
Robert Anthony Salas, a 44-year-old Calimesa resident arrested on Tuesday, faces charges of possession of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy.
Acting on a tip, investigators obtained a search warrant and seized electronic devices belonging to Salas, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The devices turned out to have images of children that apparently obtained with a hidden camera.
Salas was arrested and taken to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he he is being held on $50,000 bail.
