Deputies arrest man for possession of child pornography

CALIMESA, Calif.- - A man accused of using a hidden camera to take inappropriate images of children was scheduled to be arraigned today at the Banning Justice Center.



Robert Anthony Salas, a 44-year-old Calimesa resident arrested on Tuesday, faces charges of possession of child pornography and criminal invasion of privacy.



Acting on a tip, investigators obtained a search warrant and seized electronic devices belonging to Salas, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The devices turned out to have images of children that apparently obtained with a hidden camera.



Salas was arrested and taken to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he he is being held on $50,000 bail.