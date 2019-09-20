Dehydrated hiker airlifted from Palm Springs trail

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Members of the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit saved a hiker on Araby Trail Friday morning.

At 8:20 a.m., a call went in to dispatch reporting a hiker in distress. Members of the Palm Springs Fire Department and Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit responded to the scene, hiked up trail, and determined that the hiker was suffering from symptoms of dehydration.

A RSO Aviation United (Star 90) helicopter was dispatched to the scene. The hiker was hoisted and airlifted off trail, then transported via an American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment.

The hiker's condition was not disclosed. No further identifying information was provided about the hiker.