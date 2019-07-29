News

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Coachella

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 01:16 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - One person has died after being hit by a car in Coachella late Sunday night.

Cal Fire Riverside says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 46000 block of Dillon Road.

Authorities say the unidentified person died at the scene.

Our crew at the scene say Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have closed off Dillon Road headed south, between the TA truck stop to Harrison Place for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation this morning.


 


