Bicyclist killed in Coachella DUI accident

COACHELLA, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Coachella after hitting and killing a bicyclist early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 am, Coachella deputies responded to an accident on Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchell Drive.

The driver, 34-year-old Hector Polanco of Coachella, was reportedly driving southbound on Grapefruit Boulevard, when he collided head on with a bicyclist going the opposite direction.

That bicyclist, who has been identified as Raul Gulliver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polanco was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Indio jail.